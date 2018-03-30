Bridget Kelly Debuts Ultra-Sexy New Music Video For 'Sedated'

It used to be that Love & Hip Hop was where artists went when they passed their prime. These days, however, the long-running franchise seems to be an incubator for hip hop and R&B superstars — from Cardi B to Amara La Negra. Joining the club is Bridget Kelly, who cut ties with Roc Nation without ever cutting an album, but is finally ready for her big debut.

The songstress just dropped a video for "Sedated," her first single from her long-awaited first album Reality Bites, which is readying for release.