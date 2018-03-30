Bridget Kelly Debuts Ultra-Sexy New Music Video For 'Sedated'

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 11: Singer Bridget Kelly attends 2017 Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch at a private residence on February 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

The 'Love & Hip Hop' star is ready for her comeback.

It used to be that Love & Hip Hop was where artists went when they passed their prime. These days, however, the long-running franchise seems to be an incubator for hip hop and R&B superstars — from Cardi B to Amara La Negra. Joining the club is Bridget Kelly, who cut ties with Roc Nation without ever cutting an album, but is finally ready for her big debut.

The songstress just dropped a video for "Sedated," her first single from her long-awaited first album Reality Bites, which is readying for release.

The clip starts off in a warehouse performance with Kelly on the mic, singing her heart out, and ends up in a hotel room, where the singer slips into some lingerie and lays on the seduction. "I'm intoxicated," she says. "Trying to stay sedated."

