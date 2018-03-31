50 Cent Offers Juelz Santana Advice Over Airport Fiasco

Juelz Santana’s gun-in-the-airport incident is starting to cost him more and more.

The Dipset member is now facing weapon and drug charges and has been in jail waiting to hear what’s next for him. He turned himself in to authorities after running from the Newark Liberty International Airport earlier this month. Drugs and a handgun were found in his bag during a security checkpoint.

On Friday (March 30), the Daily Mail reported that local authorities in Essex County, New Jersey dropped the charges, which prompted the feds to take over. Juelz plead not guilty to the charges.

Of course, 50 Cent is making merry of Santana’s misfortune. He took to Instagram to offer his own advice on how to proceed legally.

“Damn blood that airport ain’t no joke, cop out (cop the f**k out) before s**t get crazy. #power #theoath,” Fif captioned under a screenshot of the Daily Mail headline.