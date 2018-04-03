Report: Drake Has An Assault Case, And Here's The Mysterious Request He Made To The Judge...

But for his upcoming trial, where he’ll face off against music producer Detail, who claims the guard broke his jaw after punching him, the Champagne Papi wants his social media business off limits for some pretty logical reasons.

According to The Blast , Drake ' s assault case from four years ago has reportedly followed him into 2018 along with his bodyguard, Chubbs.

In 2014, Detail alleges that Drizzy reached out to him and invited him over to his L.A. mansion to talk business after apparent tension between the two, The Blast reports.

When he showed up, he was allegedly met with a fist from Chubbs that did major damage and landed him in the hospital. The site adds that Detail’s alleged injuries were so severe that he was also forced into several surgeries, and when he asked Drizzy to cover the medical costs, he rejected.

Drizzy’s reported story has it, however, that Chubbs exercised self-defense in the incident and asked to have the case dismissed. Unfortunately, that won’t be the case, as The Blast adds that the case will go to trial in May. But Drake has filed a motion asking the judge to block all “hearsay” evidence from the trial, particularly that which comes from any digital media. His reported grounds are that his celebrity causes for many blogs, social media, and other gossip forums to spin false stories about his life. Should those grapevines attach themselves to the courtroom, he believes it could unfairly sway the jury and increase the chances of prejudice against him.

“Due to the plethora of news stories available, and after observing Detail’s inclination towards muddying the waters by introducing said news stories during the deposition of Chubbs,” The Blast reports of his alleged motion, “Drake is concerned Detail may try to introduce the same stories at trial.”

Drizzy has not publicly confirmed these claims of the motion nor commented on the reported forthcoming trial. Hopefully, things work out in the best interest of both involved parties, anyway.