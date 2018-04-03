Jay-Z's Impersonation Of Snoop Dogg And Eminem Is The Best Thing You'll See On The Internet Today

Perhaps what they never knew they needed was a video of Hov mimicking the rap styles of two of his hip-hop peers, Snoop Dogg and Eminem . Well, up until now that is.

After Queen Bey, a.k.a. Beyoncé , released her landmark Lemonade album, fans needed a response from her hip-hop mogul husband, Jay-Z . He gave them that in the form of his own rap opus, 4:44 , which only left fans thirsting for more. An On The Run 2 tour announcement and several requests for a joint album later, and the power couple’s super fans are still needy.

Hov is the next star-studded guest on David Letterman’s Netflix original My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, and in a preview of the upcoming episode, the Roc Nation monarch drops a gem or two on versatility in rap cadence.

“You can have a great voice, right? And you can just almost say anything,” he said. “I think Snoop Dogg has a great voice.”

He went on to do his best mimic of Uncle Snoop’s simple but signature “one, two, three and to the four” bar of Dr. Dre’s “Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang” hit. The impersonation cued laughter from the audience, but he wasn’t done there. Jay added that another iconic cadence comes from Detroit hometown hero Em, who plays on a unique syncopation. He gives his best and hilarious effort at Slim Shady’s rap style as well.

“There’s multiple ways to be really good,” he continued. “Some people just have it all.”

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with Hov premieres on April 6, and you’ll definitely be tuning in after checking out the teaser below.