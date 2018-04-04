Is This Fabolous' Response To His Domestic Violence Accusations?

The Friday On Elm Street rapper has yet to publicly address any reports connected to the case besides thanking those who have reached out to him amid the troubling times. His latest social media post, on the other hand, may be the response that fans have been waiting for.

Developments from hip-hop star Fabolous’ domestic violence incident is continuing to unravel with the latest update holding that he could potentially face jail time if found guilty of related charges.

Captured by The Shade Room, Fab took to Snapchat with a covert message regarding golden silence.

“Sometimes it is best to just be quiet and let God show people,” the quote reads.

For obvious reasons, fans have speculated that the post has come at a significant time and is responsive to the rumors and gossip being shared about his domestic situation with the mother of his children, Emily B, who has also remained tight-lipped.

Initial reports from Bossip claimed that Fab could be facing three to five years in state prison if convicted on several charges connected to the case. Other media outlets, who gathered information from the gossip site, increased that number to 10 years. None of the reports have gone officially confirmed by Fabolous, Emily, nor their respective teams thus far. It would then make perfect sense that the Loso’s Way artist speak out on the situation in this manner, even if only loosely.

