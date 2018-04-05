Report: Suge Knight Is Out Of Jail For A Terrifying Reason...

The reason for the sudden transport are currently unavailable, however, the 52-year-old’s past health history during his incarceration is cause for concern.

Suge, who has been behind bars since 2015, is currently awaiting a murder trial as developments in the high-profile case continue to unravel. His latest hospital stint is an unfortunate happening that his son, Suge Jacob Knight, warned of back in February 2017 in an interview with BET Digital.

“Another thing that really got to me is that they're not allowing him to heal his blood clots,” Suge Jacob revealed of the jail’s treatment of his father. At the time, Suge was being held in solitary confinement amid his early incarceration. “That's really serious because his health, again, is really bad. What I do know is that when you're in jail, you're covered by the government because you're now their responsibility. How can you do that when you send the D.A. to override the doctors? When the doctors are saying that he's in no condition to return to solitary confinement? This is why when I was told he almost reached fatality three times, it was definitely believable.”

There are no official statements from Suge’s family nor legal team on the reported hospitalization.