Yikes: Tupac Went Full Savage On Jay-Z, Lil Kim And More In Newly Discovered Handwritten Note

Much of that controversy was embedded in the cutthroat hip-hop industry beefs he’d accrued as well, and according to a handwritten letter, enemies he reportedly planned to expose in a handwritten liner note for The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory .

Tupac saw lots of controversy during his thug life days and prior to his untimely death in 1996 at the young age of 25.

According to Gotta Have Rock and Roll, an online auction house that frequently sells the most treasured Pac paraphernalia, the letter was released eight weeks after Pac’s death by his Suge Knight-led label home, Death Row Records. The site reports that the letter was obtained from a close family friend of Pac’s as well, and will come with a letter of provenance from the unnamed person upon purchase.

In his fiery words, Pac calls out a batch of hip-hop and entertainment industry notables, some of which aren’t surprising considering their publicized beefs like the late Bad Boy Records vanguards Notorious B.I.G. and Diddy. The intro to the letter points a finger at music executive Haitian Jack, who Pac labels “Jack ‘The Snitch’ Agnant” for orchestrating the 1994 Quad Recording Studio shooting in New York that left Pac shot five times. He then names Walter Johnson, a.k.a. King Tut, as the person who did the shooting and “Puffy, Big, Stretch, Lil Shawn, Jimmy Henchman, and whoever else remained silent while quietly conspiring [his] downfall.”

His words for the leading ladies of the Bad Boy clique were even more scorching. Famed and controversial gossip talk show personality Wendy Williams is also named. Williams had been climbing the rungs of her radio career around the time Pac penned the letter.

“I thank Faith [Evans] for the greatest weapon ever her low self esteem & beat up p***y,” he wrote. “Thanks to Wendy Williams 4 being a fat b**ch, thanks to Mobb Deep 4 opening your mouth & letting me squash ya no record selling asses to 2 dust…”

The self-dubbed Makaveli didn’t only unleash on the East Coast, though. West Coast hip-hop icon, super producer and N.W.A. member Dr. Dre was a target as well, who Pac called a “closet homo.” He continues taking shots at rap’s biggest icons to date, such as Nas, who he slammed for “not taking [his] advice.”

“2 Jay Zee [Jay-Z] , King Sun Dukey Lock whatever Lil Kim or Fat Ass Weave Wearing Biggie Short Stubby D**k Sucking Kim 4 Being [nobodys].”

Pac signed off on the letter with “wartime” and a cryptic end warning: “Exit 2Pac, Real N**gaz Do Real Thingz.”

