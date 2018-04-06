Privacy: Chris Brown Had A Great Reason For Refusing To Knock This Man Out On Camera

R&B heartthrob Chris Brown has been on a positivity streak all 2018, and thankfully, he didn’t let what appeared to be a minor altercation with a valet attendant slow him up.

The Digital Era has brought forth an overwhelming obsession with cellphone, and more narrowly the cameras used to capture every inch and corner of the world around us. Breezy is fully aware of this, especially now that he’s over a decade deep in the music industry biz, and he let that fun fact keep him from swinging on a valet serviceman in front of camera-happy bystanders.

“I should knock you out,” he’s heard saying in a video of the exchange. “But I’m not.”

Breezy has a particularly calm tone while warning the valet attendant, leading some to believe that he might have just been joshing around. Though The Shade Room, who reposted the footage on their Instagram account, suggests tension between the men, it’s unclear what triggered the conversation. Viewers can hear Breezy mentioning that cameras are around, and responding that “it does matter” to a woman who appears to be going back and forth with him.

Toward the end of the video, the valet gives Chris a friendly half hug, which Breezy allows, and also visibly appears non-threatened. Therefore, we wouldn’t go so far as to say that the situation was too hostile, and we’re certainly glad things didn’t escalate to the violent level that Breezy mentioned.

Watch him make a sound move amid what may or may not be an altercation below.