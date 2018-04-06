Fabolous' Message To His Stepdaughter Might Bring Tears To Your Eyes...

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
Fabolous took a moment on Thursday (April 5) to step away from his spotlighted domestic violence case with the mother of his children Emily B to wish her now-20-year-old daughter a happy birthday.
And the throwback photo he shared via Instagram (which is also the first one he’s posted in a week) with a heartfelt message to young Taina reminds us all that family always comes first.
In the picture, Fab and a princess-crowned Taina is posed with a huge, cheesy smile in a grainy picture from years ago. She was just a child back then, and the Brooklyn rap star reminisced on her beautiful glow up to commemorate that.
“Watched a Princess blossom into a Queen…” he wrote. “Still [heart emoji].”
In the past, Fab has always made sure to show love to his stepdaughter, like when he gifted her a luxury Mercedes whip for her 18th birthday in 2016. Despite times being more trying for the family now, we’re happy to know that hasn’t changed.
See him spread the birthday love to Taina in the post below.
(Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
