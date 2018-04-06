It Turns Out We Can All Relate To Jay-Z's 'Beef' With Kanye West

In Hov’s star guest seat on David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction Netflix original, which debuted on Friday (April 6), he’s laying the suspicions to rest once and for all.

Speculation of a fractured relationship in the brotherhood of longtime friends and business partners Kanye West and Jay-Z spurred in 2016, and the on-wax mentions that followed didn’t help silence the buzz either.

Letterman jumped right into it by asking whether there’s any beef with the GOOD Music inventive.

“That’s my brother, we’re beyond friends,” he said. “Really, like literally, my little brother is Kanye. And like your little brother, things happen sometimes.”

The 4:44 artist asked Letterman whether he’s ever had a falling out with his siblings, and likened his situation with Yeezy to that.

“We don’t come from the same mom and dad, but I’ve watched Kanye from—without an album—the thing that I respect about him is he is the same person,” he said.

The “Old Kanye, New Kanye” debate remains a subject of debate among Yeezy’s global fandom, but allow Hov to tell it, his fondest memories with ‘Ye prove that he’s always been the same passion-filled, vivacious kid from Southside Chicago.

“He interrupted our studio session and stood on the table and started rapping, and we were like, ‘Could you please get down,’” Hov recollected of the hilarious incident. In typical Yeezy fashion, he even remembers Kanye proclaiming himself the savior of Chicago.

We’re glad to know that Hov had nothing but great things to say about his brother-in-rhyme and industry confidante, and even more pleased that he’s finally put the beef buzz to bed, too.

Watch Hov slam the beef rumors in the clip below and catch the full-length episode now streaming on Netflix.