Juelz Santana Is Officially Released From Jail

After being officially announced, Cam’ron upped the excitement for the return of his now-formerly jailed Dipset brother via a FaceTime screenshot.

Killa Cam posted the photo on his Instagram with a congratulatory message commemorating Juelz homecoming.

“F**k they talking ‘bout!!!” he said. “@thejuelzsantana home!!! #TheBrotherhood.”

According to North Jersey, Juelz was, indeed, released on Friday (April 6) into the custody of his mother in her Englewood, New Jersey home. He posted a $500,000 bond, the site further reports.

“I'm just happy to be in God's graces," he told The Record. "I was praying every day. He came through for me.”

He shouted out his lawyer and Cam himself before declaring that he’d stay out of the law’s hairs in the meantime. Even more lucky for Dipset fans, he also said that he’ll be returning to that music he was preparing before the airport fiasco.

“Gotta bunch of music that’s already stacked up, and got a bunch more that I’m about to hopefully record or get to the studio,” he said. “I look forward to that.”

So do we.

Welcome home, Juelz!

See Cam’s reveal and Juelz first post-jail interview below.