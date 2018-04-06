Juelz Santana Is Officially Released From Jail

ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 28: Rapper Juelz Santana of the group "The Diplomats" attends the Dipset official reunion at Compound on March 28, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Juelz Santana Is Officially Released From Jail

He posted a $500,000 bond on Friday.

Published 29 minutes ago

Dipset fans, rejoice!

After being officially announced, Cam’ron upped the excitement for the return of his now-formerly jailed Dipset brother via a FaceTime screenshot.

Killa Cam posted the photo on his Instagram with a congratulatory message commemorating Juelz homecoming.

“F**k they talking ‘bout!!!” he said. “@thejuelzsantana home!!! #TheBrotherhood.”

According to North Jersey, Juelz was, indeed, released on Friday (April 6) into the custody of his mother in her Englewood, New Jersey home. He posted a $500,000 bond, the site further reports.

“I'm just happy to be in God's graces," he told The Record. "I was praying every day. He came through for me.”

He shouted out his lawyer and Cam himself before declaring that he’d stay out of the law’s hairs in the meantime. Even more lucky for Dipset fans, he also said that he’ll be returning to that music he was preparing before the airport fiasco.

“Gotta bunch of music that’s already stacked up, and got a bunch more that I’m about to hopefully record or get to the studio,” he said. “I look forward to that.”

So do we.

Welcome home, Juelz!

See Cam’s reveal and Juelz first post-jail interview below.

Written by Diamond Alexis

(Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in music