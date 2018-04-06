Here's The Bogus Rumor About How Nicki Minaj Planned To Sabotage Cardi B's Album Release

In an exclusive (and obviously exaggerated) report from social media gossip hub Hollywood Unlocked, another rumor of a rift between Cardi B and Young Money raptress Nicki Minaj surfaced right in the nick of time for the release of Bronx femcee starlet’s critically-anticipated debut album.

Now that the Invasion of Privacy album has dropped, with not a single sign of Nicki mischief in sight, it appears their “[source that’s] close to the Queens rapper” was embarrassingly wrong.