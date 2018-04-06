Here's The Bogus Rumor About How Nicki Minaj Planned To Sabotage Cardi B's Album Release

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
In an exclusive (and obviously exaggerated) report from social media gossip hub Hollywood Unlocked, another rumor of a rift between Cardi B and Young Money raptress Nicki Minaj surfaced right in the nick of time for the release of Bronx femcee starlet’s critically-anticipated debut album.
Now that the Invasion of Privacy album has dropped, with not a single sign of Nicki mischief in sight, it appears their “[source that’s] close to the Queens rapper” was embarrassingly wrong.
On Thursday (April 5), the site reported that Nicki was “nervous” about Cardi’s blazing success, and as a result, schemed to drop her new single on the same night of Bardi’s album.
Their source even went so far as to suggest that Cardi’s latest gigs has Nicki shaken up, such as her co-host spot on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show and upcoming performance on Saturday Night Live. Whoever was behind the rumor must have been betting its success on the Barb Army’s dangerous anticipation of Nicki’s comeback, which parallels the Bardi Gang’s excitement for Bardi’s project.
Unfortunately for him or her, the fake news fell flat on its face. See the exclusive report from Hollywood Unlocked below.
HU Staff: Kecia Gayle @kecia.kae We went from living in a Barbie world with Nicki Minaj to full out Bardi Gang with Cardi B almost over night. Well Nicki has been paying attention and sources close to the Queens rapper shared exclusively that she is nervous about the current success of Cardi B and has decided to rush the release of her new song and drop it tonight, conveniently before the release of Cardis’ debut album, “Invasion of Privacy” scheduled to release tonight as well! ___________________________________________________ With Cardi at the top of the Billboard charts, scheduled to host “The Tonight Show,” and performing tomorrow on “Saturday Night Live,” Nicki felt it was crucial to make a comeback! ___________________________________________________ Nicki Minaj fans are ready for her comeback while critics are anxiously awaiting to see if she can co exist in a world with another powerhouse Femcee! We soon shall see! ___________________________________________________ Read more at thehollywoodunlocked.com, link in bio.
(Photos from left: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, Michael Stewart/WireImage)
