Cardi B's Debut Album Just Got One Of The Biggest Endorsements In The World

Cardi B is currently on a high following the overwhelmingly positive reception to her recently released debut album, Invasion of Privacy. In fact, the euphoria was intensified that much more after she received an unexpected co-sign from a pretty major brand.
Early on Saturday morning, the femcee received the stamp of approval from Oprah Magazine.
The account posted a photo of its brand face, Oprah Winfrey, supported with the caption, "Listening to that new Cardi B album."
Giddy with excitement, Cardi took to Instagram, herself, to share how dumbfounded she was to know that the legendary entrepreneur's brand is supporting her work.
Take a look, below:
Cardi, shortly after sharing the news on Instagram, hopped on Twitter to express her gratitude of the moment with her followers:
It's safe to say that the rapper most definitely owns this weekend as, on top of this news, her debut effort is officially projected to debut atop the Billboard 200 Albums chart and has already been certified Gold.
