Cardi B's Debut Album Just Got One Of The Biggest Endorsements In The World

Cardi B is currently on a high following the overwhelmingly positive reception to her recently released debut album, Invasion of Privacy . In fact, the euphoria was intensified that much more after she received an unexpected co-sign from a pretty major brand.

Early on Saturday morning, the femcee received the stamp of approval from Oprah Magazine.

The account posted a photo of its brand face, Oprah Winfrey, supported with the caption, "Listening to that new Cardi B album."

Giddy with excitement, Cardi took to Instagram, herself, to share how dumbfounded she was to know that the legendary entrepreneur's brand is supporting her work.

Take a look, below: