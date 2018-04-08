Cardi B Reveals The Real Reason She Kept Her Pregnancy A Secret For Months

It’s been months since Cardi B officially became pregnant, but it really started to show recently.

On Friday (April 7), the “Bodak Yellow” rapper made an appearance at E11EVEN nightclub in Miami for a performance and was dressed in an enormous metallic red and pink striped dress – obviously to conceal her baby bump.

It was only a matter of time before she would confirm she’s a soon-to-be-mother, and that’s what she did last night on Saturday Night Live.