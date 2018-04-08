Cardi B Reveals The Real Reason She Kept Her Pregnancy A Secret For Months

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
It’s been months since Cardi B officially became pregnant, but it really started to show recently.
On Friday (April 7), the “Bodak Yellow” rapper made an appearance at E11EVEN nightclub in Miami for a performance and was dressed in an enormous metallic red and pink striped dress – obviously to conceal her baby bump.
It was only a matter of time before she would confirm she’s a soon-to-be-mother, and that’s what she did last night on Saturday Night Live.
While performing “Be Careful,” she wore a while, skin-tight dress, obviously to show off that she is pregnant. Most are excited and praising the Bronx native, but some are hating on her, and apparently, that’s the reason she kept her pregnancy a secret for so long.
Via her Instagram Story, Cardi got personal about why she didn’t want people to know.
“This is why i did not wanted to say nothing .People be so thirsty to scrutinize and try to destroy something that itsuppose be a blessing ,” she wrote over a black background.
Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN MIAMI
