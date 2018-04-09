In Those Jeans: Watch Ginuwine Get Super X-Rated With This Fan Onstage

R&B singer Ginuwine gave a fan a birthday present to remember during a recent concert where he performed only his hottest (and steamiest) hits.

In a video captured by a photographer in the audience and reposted by The Shade Room, Ginuwine invited the woman on stage during his performance. He’d learned that it was her birthday, and called for a sexy, slow grind dance as a means for celebration while crooning his 2003 bedroom banger, “In Those Jeans.”

In the process, he picks her up by her waist, wraps her legs around him, and bends her backward for an even closer intimate moment that sends the crowd ballistic. By her facial expressions and excited reaction, she was more than thankful to unwrap Ginuwine’s special birthday gift specially made for her, too.

Fortunately, she didn’t mind being put on the spot in the moment, either—the exact opposite of what Ginuwine experienced only a few months ago when a transgender woman attempted to plant a kiss on him for Celebrity Big Brother.

See how he got down with the birthday girl in the video below.