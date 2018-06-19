Alas: This Legendary Rapper Is Finally Giving Us That Marvin Gaye Biopic

The legacy of R&B, funk and soul crooning icon Marvin Gaye is reportedly receiving the biopic treatment, and it’s all thanks to Compton’s hip-hop OG, Dr. Dre.

According to a Variety exclusive, Dre is spearheading the film that will share the story of the late “What’s Going On” singer, and is even in its early stages of planning. Sony/ATV Music Publishing, who is the current proprietor of Gaye’s musical works including songwriting, has also passed over rights for the former N.W.A. member to use his music for the movie as well.

The greenlight from Gaye’s family for Dre to get the ball rolling on the film is land-marking in and of itself considering that a handful of other entertainers have attempted to take on the project, including Lenny Kravitz, and big screen notables like Gary Gray and Cameron Crowe.

Gaye family, you've left the story of the Prince Of Soul in good hands.