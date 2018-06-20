Eric Bellinger And Ne-Yo Crash A Class For Some ‘Dirty Dancing’ Lessons With The Ladies

Grammy Award-winning singer and penman behind some of your favorite R&B voices Eric Bellinger teamed up with fellow songwriting talent Ne-Yo to give the ladies something to get hot and unbothered to: the official music video for “Dirty Dancing.”

Hacking a dance instructor’s role for an all-ladies dance class, Eric uses the pop-sonic R&B single to “get closer” to a class full of beautiful, body-stretching women who—before Bellinger showed up, that is—assumed that their session was cancelled.

The idea popped up like a bright light bulb when he pursued one of the women who was on her way back home after learning that the class had been postponed, and popped on some hilarious spandex, a headband and all the other makings of a dance teacher to lead the room full of dirty dancers into sexy poses and routines.

Ne-Yo hops onto the second verse just as seamlessly as he jumped into the class as Bellinger’s “assistant.” After taking a look at the gorgeous group of flexible women, he makes sure not to blow the “Eazy Call” singer’s cover by swapping out his signature fedora and shades for a cap and sweat suit to (*ahem*) assist the class with his R&B partner.

“When I first saw the concept I was all for it,” Ne-Yo said of the video’s comical concept. “I don’t get to do much in the realm of humor so I was excited to get into this one… plus Eric’s a damn nut so I knew it would be fun.”

Bellinger was on board at the onset of the idea as well, which he said began at a round table discussion with his production team trustees.

“During an old school round table discussion with my production team, we came up with this concept,” he said. “We knew the acting and dancing mixed with me and Ne-Yo’s actual chemistry and the added comical twist would be a big hit...I’m happy to say it came out better than I even imagined!”

“Dirty Dancing” is as fun as it is smooth, as both Ne-Yo and Bellinger master the art of delivering a summery, radio-ready track without sacrificing the spirit of good R&B vocals. The single is also born from Bellinger’s April-released 2018 album and joins other collaborations like his “Goat 2.0” track with Wale, 112-sampled “Y.A.K.” record with Sammie and Chevy Woods, and the Mila J and Tink-assisted “Ain’t Ya Ex” single.

Get moving with the brilliantly creative visuals for his “Dirty Dancing” track below.