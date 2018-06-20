SMH: Video Surfaces Of Horrific Chaos Breaking Out At XXXTENTACION's Memorial

What was supposed to be a commemoration of slain Miami rapper XXXTENTACION’s short 20 years of life following his tragic shooting death on Monday (June 18) quickly transformed into anarchy at the 17 artist’s L.A.-organized memorial on Tuesday evening (June 19).

According to ABC 7, fans assembled for the event in the Melrose and Spaulding avenue areas of L.A.’s Fairfax District, which was reportedly organized by No Jumper podcaster, Adam. Initially, the memorial celebration for X, real name Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, began peaceful and civilized as fans lifted their phones and candlelight in the middle of the street that had been blocked off to ensconce the growing crowd. About an hour and a half later, the mass maximized to uncontrollable portions as ABC 7 reports that as many as 500 fans occupied the memorial’s turnout.

The second horde of individuals prompted a call to police after fans began “moshing and dancing” in the streets and rushing through the street as they divided into groups. According to the site, some fans even climbed up rooftops of nearby venues and jumped off into the crowd below. Responding officers came prepared in riot gear, ABC 7 adds, firing off rubber bullets and pepper balls to disperse the crowd and restore order, but crowdgoers retaliated by tossing back items like rocks at police. Video footage of the incident shows the massive horde of fans jumping on top of news trucks and cars, including moving vehicles, and officers discharging the crowd-control projectiles.

Around 10:30 p.m., the site reports, the majority of the crowd dispersed and fortunately, no injuries were reported.

See a snippet from the Tuesday night pandemonium below.