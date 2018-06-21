Yikes: We Can Explain That Video Of Hot Boys Rapper Juvenile Flipping Out On This Fan

By the looks of a video showing the aftermath of the incident, Juvi has had just about enough of the fan-to-famous celebrity interactions that apparently went south at a Shell gas station.

The celebrity versus pushy fan blowup saga in hip-hop continues this time with former Hot Boys rapper and New Orleans hip-hop artist Juvenile .

There’s little to no context as to what caused the flare up in the 15-second clip, but it’s clear that the “Back That Azz Up” rapper was irritated beyond measure.

“You’re going about it the wrong way, brotha!” Juvi says in the video, presumably referring to the manner in which the fan approached him. The dispute appears to have something to do with this fan asking Juv to purchase a T-shirt in support of a personal business. He informs the fan that celebrities don’t just toss money for businesses, but instead should simply be given the item to be worn and promoted.

“Put me on the internet!” he says as he goes back and forth with the individual and notices him recording the exchange.

Welp, looks like that fan just earned their first unhappy customer.

See the altercation in the video below.