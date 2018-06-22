Jim Jones Reportedly Arrested After Georgia Police Chase

Though Jim wasn’t the driver, the site reports, he was arrested with the other passengers in the vehicle after law officials uncovered a substantial amount of illegal paraphernalia.

As reported by TMZ , Harlem rap star Jim Jones was arrested on Thursday night (June 21) after being the backseat passenger of a vehicle that led police on a car chase in Georgia.

TMZ details the chase, reporting that the Dipset flag bearer was in the backseat of the car when it was pulled over in Cowetta County, Georgia, on a traffic stop. The driver reportedly accelerated instead of stopping the vehicle, leading police on a chase before hitting a police vehicle and coming to a stop.

Fortunately, no one was hurt, but the “We Fly High” rapper was one of four individuals in the car when police searched it and discovered substances from weed and THC oil to oxycodone and Percocet pills. They’d also found two loaded weapons and cash of an undisclosed amount, which Jim described as “petty cash,” TMZ reports. He also reportedly claimed that the oxycodone and Percocets were under his prescription.

According to his statement regarding the incident, TMZ adds, the driver was a woman, and Jones allegedly told her to pull over but she was “incoherent.” Thus, all of the passengers were hit with charges, and Jim’s include felony charges of possession of a stolen gun, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime and possession of narcotics. He got off with a simple misdemeanor for the prescribed pills, though, since they weren’t in their original container, TMZ concludes.

Fortunately, he posted his $7,000 bail, but will likely be pending a trial soon unless any of the charges are dropped.