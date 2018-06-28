LMAO: Jim Jones Is Ripping 50 Cent To Shreds Over This Outfit

There’s only but so many people daring enough to go up against Fif in an internet one-on-one, and only a handful have actually tried. But the Power television executive’s reign could soon be over now that he’s found new competition in fellow New York ground-stomper, Jim Jones .

Queens-bred hip-hop and entertainment savant 50 Cent has held the crown as Instagram’s undisputed comedy king for about as long as social media has dominated pop culture.

The two have traded shots via Instagram for a few months now, beginning with a weight-lifting standoff that they challenged each other to. The match-up hasn’t gone down on the bench press just yet, so in the meantime, the Queens rap icon and Dipset flagbearer have kept their jabs on the keyboard. Capo’s latest swing at Fif and his dapper “business casual” ensemble is guaranteed to be returned with a landing punch from the G-Unit heavyweight.

“Bro who ever is ur stylist she really don’t like u bro she got u lookin wacky out here curly take tht sh** off nighas don’t even buy those feets no more,” Jim wisecracked on the photo.

Jim continued on with an offer he was just certain Fif wouldn’t turn down.

“I will pay for a new stylist for u I know u don’t need the money but u need help,” he wrote.

The Roc Nation signee prompted all New York stylists to reach out for his new, troll-happy project “#OperationHelpBooBoo.”



Fif’s response in 3…2…1...

Hit swipe on the post below to see Jim’s hilarious nitpick at Fif’s designer threads in their friendly beef below.