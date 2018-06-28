LOL: Please See Teyana Taylor Accidentally Teach Her 2-Year-Old Daughter A Bad Word On Instagram Live

Those terrible twos are no joke when it comes to first-time motherhood, and Hollywood’s triple threat singer, actress, model and choreographer Teyana Taylor learned that the hilarious way with her adorable 2-year-old daughter, Junie .

The K.T.S.E. songstress hopped on Instagram Live to give fans some updates about upcoming plans following the release of her sophomore album, particularly one of its fan-favorited tracks “WTP” (a.k.a. “Work That P**sy”).

Teyana, who amusingly goes by Petunia, announced that she had some videos for a few of the songs on the album. For “WTP,” she’s thematically thinking of a possible “Petunia Ball,” she said on the live session. She may even go with “The House Of Petunia’s P**sy” or “Petunia’s P**sy Palace,” Teyana exclaims in her impromptu brainstorming session for fans. Either way, comments on the Instagram Live piled up with anxious fans commenting their thoughts on the album, and they were all ears for more K.T.S.E plans. Surprisingly for Teyana, Baby Junie was all ears, too, and of all the things she could have repeated from mommy’s mouth, she hilariously blurted out “P**sy Palace?”

“See, I can’t be on live in front of Junie,” Teyana said after coaxing her 2-year-old into forgetting the word. She gave her a new, less X-rated word to use instead: “cat.” Thankfully, Junie seems to have had more fun repeating “Work That Cat” instead.

“We gonna have to put a clean version on that!” Teyana hilariously exclaimed to her IG Live viewers afterward.

See Teyana and her mini-me’s adorable mommy and me moment every parent has ran into at least once in the video below.