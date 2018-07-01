Drake Pays Tribute To Toronto Rapper Who Was Murdered Last Night

Drake performs at Qudos Bank Arena on November 7, 2017 in Sydney, Australia.

His message is as sad as it is touching.

Published 5 days ago

Smoke Dawg, a rapper from Toronto and member of the group Halal Gang, was reportedly killed on Saturday night during a shooting outside of Cube Nightclub in his native city.

The 21-year-old suffered serious injuries during an incident that police claim two male suspects fled in a black SUV or white car. He later succumbed to those injuries, while three other victims who were also shot, are still alive.

Drake who knew Smoke personally and even had him open for him during his Boy Meets World tour, posted a heartfelt message on his Instagram Story accompanied by a pic of them performing together.

Canadian spoken word artist Mustafa the Poet was the first to confirm the tragic news on Twitter. “Smokey is gone, may our prayers follow him to heaven,” he wrote.

Alongside his relationship with Drake, Smoke Dawg also worked with French Montana and UK Grime rapper Skepta.

Our thoughts are with the young man’s friends and family during this difficult time.

Written by Paul Meara

Photo: Lagerhaus/WireImage

