Drake Pays Tribute To Toronto Rapper Who Was Murdered Last Night

Smoke Dawg , a rapper from Toronto and member of the group Halal Gang , was reportedly killed on Saturday night during a shooting outside of Cube Nightclub in his native city.

The 21-year-old suffered serious injuries during an incident that police claim two male suspects fled in a black SUV or white car. He later succumbed to those injuries, while three other victims who were also shot, are still alive.

Drake who knew Smoke personally and even had him open for him during his Boy Meets World tour, posted a heartfelt message on his Instagram Story accompanied by a pic of them performing together.