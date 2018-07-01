Drake Pays Tribute To Toronto Rapper Who Was Murdered Last Night

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
Smoke Dawg, a rapper from Toronto and member of the group Halal Gang, was reportedly killed on Saturday night during a shooting outside of Cube Nightclub in his native city.
The 21-year-old suffered serious injuries during an incident that police claim two male suspects fled in a black SUV or white car. He later succumbed to those injuries, while three other victims who were also shot, are still alive.
Drake who knew Smoke personally and even had him open for him during his Boy Meets World tour, posted a heartfelt message on his Instagram Story accompanied by a pic of them performing together.
Drake via his IG story. RIP Smoke Dawg 💔 pic.twitter.com/xRnKVZzncX— Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect_) July 1, 2018
Canadian spoken word artist Mustafa the Poet was the first to confirm the tragic news on Twitter. “Smokey is gone, may our prayers follow him to heaven,” he wrote.
Smokey is gone, may our prayers follow him to heaven— Mustafa (@MustafaThePoet) July 1, 2018
Alongside his relationship with Drake, Smoke Dawg also worked with French Montana and UK Grime rapper Skepta.
Our thoughts are with the young man’s friends and family during this difficult time.
Photo: Lagerhaus/WireImage
