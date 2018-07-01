Heartbreaking: See XXXTentacion's Final Resting Place

XXXTentacion performs during the second day of the Rolling Loud Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, May 6, 2017. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/TNS)

The 20-year-old was fatally shot on June 18.

XXXTentacion fans are still mourning the death of the 20-year-old rapper.

On June 18, XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Dwane Onfroy, was fatally shot while leaving a motorcycle dealer in South Flordia. He was officially pronounced dead by the Broward County Sheriff’s Department after he was transferred to Broward Health North hospital. Dedrick Williams has been charged with the murder of XXXTentacion.

On Thursday, June 26, XXXTentacion was laid to rest at a private funeral in Flordia. A photo of where he is entombed has been scared.

Cleopatra Bernard, XXXTentacion's mother, shared a photo of her son's final resting place with the caption, "My guardian angel." See the photo of the mausoleum below:

My guardian angel 👼🏾

A post shared by @ cleo_ohsojazzy on

Our condolences go out to everyone affected by this tragedy.

Written by Renee Samuel

