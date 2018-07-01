Heartbreaking: See XXXTentacion's Final Resting Place

XXXTentacion fans are still mourning the death of the 20-year-old rapper.



On June 18, XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Dwane Onfroy, was fatally shot while leaving a motorcycle dealer in South Flordia. He was officially pronounced dead by the Broward County Sheriff’s Department after he was transferred to Broward Health North hospital. Dedrick Williams has been charged with the murder of XXXTentacion.



On Thursday, June 26, XXXTentacion was laid to rest at a private funeral in Flordia. A photo of where he is entombed has been scared.

