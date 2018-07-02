50 Cent Has Thoughts About Jay-Z And Beyoncé's New Album

It drew speculation from 50 Cent , however, who’s convinced that there was something particularly fishy about the album’s June 16 release date.

The release of Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s collaborative Everything Is Love album drew much anticipation and excitement from the music masses when The Carters dropped the nine-track project that fans have spent years on edge for.

According to Fif, the decision to drop the highly-anticipated project one day after that of Hov’s former rival and Queens emcee icon, Nas, was a shady move.

“Yo, it was f**ked up what they did to Nas, man,” he said as Whoo Kid burst into a fit of laughter. “That’s f**ked up. I know what you did to Nas, Jay. That’s f**ked up, n**ga.”

The Power television executive added that he believes Hov is still discreetly taking light jabs at Nas from their now-buried late ‘90s to early 2000s beef, or “still slapping him without everybody noticing,” as Fif put it. Considering that he hasn’t heard any of the seven songs from the Nasir project either, he believes Jay’s supposed plan worked.

“Why the f**k you do that man?” he said, struggling through laughter. “I be saying, ‘F**k that! I do whatever the f**k I want to do,’ and they be looking at me like I’m grimy for doing that. This n**ga be super quiet doing some real grimy sh**.”

Nas, however, reportedly isn’t taking any of it to heart. TMZ reported that sources shared his thoughts on the back-to-back album drops and he’s apparently not threatened by any of it. In fact, Escobar “appreciates the fact that Jay and Bey are hip-hop royalty and at this point.” In other words, even if Fif’s theory does check out as true, it’s no skin off Escobar’s back.

See 50’s thoughts on the Everything Is Love release below.