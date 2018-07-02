Cardi B Posted And Deleted Some Deeply Concerning Messages On Instagram...

A message she posted and then deleted on Instagram could possibly be telling of another adjustment she’s making after she gives birth and a few warnings as well.

Bronx femcee Cardi B’s due date for her first-born baby girl will be here any day now, and the Invasion of Privacy star is more than ready to go from pregnant to parent after revealing some temporary adjustments she’s had to make while with child.

According to screenshots from The Jasmine Brand, the posts appeared on Cardi’s Instagram story, but were taken down not long after.

“I told you you wasn’t [married] to no average b**ch now you going to find out,” she wrote with a trio of peace-hand emojis. “DON’T HURT YOURSELF.” Without any specific context, she’d hinted that nothing ever gets past her either—all thanks to the man up above.

“It’s all fun and games till I give birth,” she wrote in the last post.

As it seems, a few people may be trying their luck with the “Be Careful” rapper, echoing similar statements she made back in April at D.C.’s Broccoli Fest. Cardi announced to the crowd that a few new beefs have sprung up amid her pregnancy and “every day b**ches got something to say.” She’s going to focus on motherhood for now, but she made it clear that she’ll be back in action after the arrival of her newborn daughter.

Fans may not know who Cardi is addressing specifically, but hopefully those people know who they are.

See her latest cautionary messages below.