Ludacris Gets Ready To 'Throw Them Bows' With A Fan Who Disrespected Him During His Performance

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Things got a little intense during a recent Ludacris concert. The rapper was nearly involved in an altercation after a fan threw a drink on stage while he performed at the grand opening of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City.
According video footage obtained by The Blast, a concert goer threw a plastic cup at Luda, who quickly cut the music before threatening to "Come down there and whoop your motherf*****g a**."
Luda went to resume his performance and things went off without a hitch. The concert goer in question was never revealed, no one was removed from the venue following the brief altercation.
Check out the footage of Luda preparing to "throw them bows" below:
TSR STAFF: Christina C! @cdelafresh ________________________________ “Get the f**k back, guard ya grill,” #Ludacris was not playing this weekend when a fan allegedly threw a drink at him during his performance. ___________________________________________________ During his set on Saturday night at the grand opening of the #HardRockHotel and Casino in #AtlanticCity, Luda was dang near provoked to “throw dem bows” when someone in the crowd slung a plastic cup at Ludacris, in a video @blast shared. ___________________________________________________ He cut the music and told the fan don’t make him “come down there and whoop your motherf***ing a**.” He decided the warning was-read more at TheShadeRoom.com
(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Here are all the artists who posted tributes to the late R&B singer.
days
COMMENTS