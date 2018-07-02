Ludacris Gets Ready To 'Throw Them Bows' With A Fan Who Disrespected Him During His Performance

Things got a little intense during a recent Ludacris concert. The rapper was nearly involved in an altercation after a fan threw a drink on stage while he performed at the grand opening of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City.

According video footage obtained by The Blast, a concert goer threw a plastic cup at Luda, who quickly cut the music before threatening to "Come down there and whoop your motherf*****g a**."

Luda went to resume his performance and things went off without a hitch. The concert goer in question was never revealed, no one was removed from the venue following the brief altercation.

Check out the footage of Luda preparing to "throw them bows" below: