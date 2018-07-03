Nicki Minaj Fans Might Be Side-Eyeing After Seeing What Safaree Just Got In The Mail

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 24: Safaree Samuels attends the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

This is one hell of a birthday gift.

Brooklyn rapper (and former Nicki Minaj flame) Safaree’s denial of ghostwriting rumors for the Young Money femcee is holding up its weight these days considering both of their individual industry successes since severing their relationship years ago.

His claims of helping out with certain tracks holds some weight, too, particularly, on Tuesday (July 4) where he received an early birthday gift in the form of a royalty payment check from two of Nicki’s chart-topping smash hits: “Did It On ‘em” and “Roman’s Revenge.”

Safaree posted proof of the check to his Instagram story, which was captured in a screenshot by Baller Alert. The Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star apparently wasn’t expecting the payment either, as his caption would suggest.

“Wth I jus get this random music biz check from???” he wrote on the post. “55 yrs later wat da hell. Happy birthday to me!”

The check’s details show 12 different payments from the Pink Friday singles with seven allotted for “Did It On ‘em” and five for “Roman’s Revenge.” In total, they all amounted to a little over $2,000. That might not seem like a lot of cash for the top-charting records, but it could potentially be the first of many others to come. Nonetheless, Safaree’s point is this: “Never give up,” which he also wrote on the post with a trio of laughter-face emojis.

Make note that the royalty payments are not to be confused with ghostwriting credit for the Queen rap icon’s songs, though, which he debunked in a recently-resurfaced interview. The “Hunnid” rapper clarified that he did not pen any full verses or songs for Nicki, but rather joined the forces of their creative energy to create work together.

Those are the facts, folks!

See his early 36th birthday present in the post below.

#Safaree received some money for the work he put in with #NickiMinaj

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

Written by Diamond Alexis

(Photo: Earl Gibson III/WireImage)

