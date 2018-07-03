So Sad: Tina Turner Mourns The Loss Of Her Eldest Son Craig Turner

Craig Turner , son of music legend Tina Turner , died Tuesday, July 3, at the age of 59.

According to TMZ, police officials were called to Craig Raymond Turner's Studio City, California home where they found him with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead soon after.

Turner, who was born to 18-year-old Tina Turner and saxophonist Raymond Hill, was legally adopted by Tina's husband Ike Turner when they wed.