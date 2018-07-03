So Sad: Tina Turner Mourns The Loss Of Her Eldest Son Craig Turner

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Craig Turner, son of music legend Tina Turner, died Tuesday, July 3, at the age of 59.
According to TMZ, police officials were called to Craig Raymond Turner's Studio City, California home where they found him with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead soon after.
Turner, who was born to 18-year-old Tina Turner and saxophonist Raymond Hill, was legally adopted by Tina's husband Ike Turner when they wed.
The 59-year-old was involved in real estate in the San Fernando Valley at the time of his death.
Tina Turner, who was recently spotted attending Paris Fashion Week, has yet to release a statement on her son's tragic death.
Our prayers and thoughts are with the Turner family during this time.
(Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Here are all the artists who posted tributes to the late R&B singer.
days
COMMENTS