So Sad: Tina Turner Mourns The Loss Of Her Eldest Son Craig Turner

poses at a photocall for "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical" at The Hospital Club on October 17, 2017 in London, England.

The 59-year-old died from an apparent suicide.

Published 3 days ago

Craig Turner, son of music legend Tina Turner, died Tuesday, July 3, at the age of 59.

According to TMZ, police officials were called to Craig Raymond Turner's Studio City, California home where they found him with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead soon after.

Turner, who was born to 18-year-old Tina Turner and saxophonist Raymond Hill, was legally adopted by Tina's husband Ike Turner when they wed.

The 59-year-old was involved in real estate in the San Fernando Valley at the time of his death.

Tina Turner, who was recently spotted attending Paris Fashion Week, has yet to release a statement on her son's tragic death.

Our prayers and thoughts are with the Turner family during this time.
 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

