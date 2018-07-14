Get The Strap! 50 Cent Had These Choice Words For Wendy Williams

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
When 50 Cent gets in an online feud, it’s rare that he ends it quickly or smoothly.
That seems to be what’s happening with him and Papoose. If you remember, the Queens rapper initially posted a pic of Pap’s wife Remy Ma and a caption about how he wants to holler at her since she lost weight. It had Pap blocking Fif, and the war of NY emcees began.
Now, you can another person to the beef, at least with 50. Wendy Williams, during Wednesday’s (July 10) episode of her program, took the opportunity to speak on the situation and shaded 50 Cent.
“Pap, everyone knows that you and Rem are thicker than thieves, nobody’s checking for 50 like that. Does he still like gir…,” she insinuated. Of course, 50 wasn’t going to just let that slide. He took to Instagram, and uh, made his own comments about Wendy.
“This b!tch, didn’t I tell her not to put me on her show till she talk about being the worlds most famous side B!TCH. Get the strap,” he wrote under a pic of Williams during the segment.
Oh lawd. Can’t we all just get along!
As of now, Wendy Williams has not responded to 50 Cent’s IG post.
Photo: Mark Sagliocco/FilmMagic and Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Vulture Festival
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Here are all the artists who posted tributes to the late R&B singer.
COMMENTS