Another One! Fans Think This Photo Proves Future Is Ready For A Wife

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Love has been in the air for the everyone’s favorite playboys. From Stevie J announcing via Twitter that he wanted a “wife” to Safaree’s promises to be celibate until he’s married, each man recently took to the gram to share their desire to hang up their player ways and finally get a forever BAE.
So who’s the latest to have been bitten by the relationship bug? None other than Future.
The “Mask Off” rapper recently took to his Instagram to share a photo of himself sitting on the floor along with the caption, “@ ahh Queen who deserves the world...,”
Instantly it had us wondering if, at 34 years old, the Atlanta-native is ready to be a one-woman kind of guy.
What do you think, BET fam? Is the ready to settle and get himself a queen? Drop a line in the comments.
(Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Here are all the artists who posted tributes to the late R&B singer.
COMMENTS