ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: Rapper Future attends FreeWishes Foundation Senior Ball at Marriott Gateway Hotel on November 18, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Another One! Fans Think This Photo Proves Future Is Ready For A Wife

He joins Safaree and Stevie J in the search for a forever BAE.

Published 6 days ago

Love has been in the air for the everyone’s favorite playboys. From Stevie J announcing via Twitter that he wanted a “wife” to Safaree’s promises to be celibate until he’s married, each man recently took to the gram to share their desire to hang up their player ways and finally get a forever BAE.

So who’s the latest to have been bitten by the relationship bug? None other than Future.

@ ahh Queen who deserves the world...

The “Mask Off” rapper recently took to his Instagram to share a photo of himself sitting on the floor along with the caption, “@ ahh Queen who deserves the world...,”

Instantly it had us wondering if, at 34 years old, the Atlanta-native is ready to be a one-woman kind of guy.

What do you think, BET fam? Is the ready to settle and get himself a queen? Drop a line in the comments.

Written by BET Staff

