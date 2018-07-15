R. Kelly’s Ex Wife Reacts To Backlash From Fans For Speaking Out About His Abusive Ways

Last month, Andrea Kelly spoke out about years of sexual coercion, abuse, and misconduct she received from ex-husband R. Kelly . She was just one of the women who have come forward against him recently, however Ms. Kelly had previously not revealed her experiences.

During an interview with TV One’s Sister Circle, Andrea Kelly claims she was abused during the entire life of her marriage to the Chicago-based singer-songwriter. Kelly, who is a dancer and choreographer, revealed the moment she decided to walk away from her ex-husband.

"That day, I just remember playing sick all day," Kelly explained. "I went and got in the bed, and I was just like, 'Okay, what are you going to do?' And something just said, 'end it.' That was my first answer."

Kelly then revealed that it was a quiz from a website that ultimately told her she was being abused and that’s where she ended it.

"I remember going out on the balcony," Kelly recalled. "We [Kelly and family] were at the Wyndham Grand Bay Hotel. I’ll never forget it…Coconut Grove. I actually climbed up on the balcony, and I had one foot propped up against the wall and my other foot I climbed up on the ledge. I remember looking down, and it’s almost like God was able to let me see the future. I saw my body lying in blood, and I saw the ambulance coming. I saw housekeeping come out, and they were pointing up, and they [housekeeping in her vision] said, 'she jumped from up there.'"

Since coming out about the abuse she suffered, Andrea Kelly has reportedly been receiving taunts and criticism from fans of her ex-husband. It’s not souring her on her decision though. Quite the contrary.

In a brand new Instagram post, Andrea Kelly thanked those who have supported her through her reveal and blasted the haters who are shaming her.

“By you shaming me and any other victims you’re helping the abuser accomplish their take of belittling, intimidating, and discounting all the abuse they’ve put the #victim and #victims though!” she wrote in part, I AM A VOICE FOR THE VOICELESS! I am a #SURVIVOR OF SEXUAL ABUSE *EMOTIONAL ABUSE* PHYSICAL ABUSE *ECONOMIC ABUSE at the hands of my EX husband.”

Read Andrea Kelly’s full instagram post below.