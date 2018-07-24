Fans Took Stanning Too Literally For Beyoncé & Jay-Z At This Restaurant In Italy

during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

The couple are wrapping up their vacay before they head home.

Published 1 week ago

Despite the European leg of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s On The Run II tour being over, the two clearly left more of an impact than they may have realized.

OTR II wrapped up on July 17 in Nice, France, but the Carters extended their European stay with good reason. Monday night, they dined at the Aurora restaurant in Capri, Italy. After dinner, the owner insisted on seeing them out and even hugged Hov. The entire restaurant, though, gave Bey & Jay a standing ovation.

In footage obtained by TMZ (below), restaurant patrons are clapping and recording the couple while exiting. BeyHive undercover agents are always lurking, and this is just further proof.

On The Run II is headed to the U.S. on July 25 and will wrap up October 4.

Written by Mya Abraham

(Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

