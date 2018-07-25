Here’s How Drake’s ‘In My Feelings’ Challenge Could Land You In Jail

From in your feelings to in your jail cell, if you’re one of the people taking on the viral, Drake -soundtracked, social media-wide “In My Feelings” challenge, just make sure you’re not hopping out of your car in select countries to do so unless you’re ready to face potential time behind bars, Bloomberg reports.

According to the site, the dance-crazed sensation led to arrest warrants of three “social media influencers” in Abu Dhabi. Prosecutors reportedly called for the individuals’ arrests citing that their activity endangered and offended morals of the public.

The Interior Ministry of Egypt is also cracking down on penalizations surrounding the challenge, though, as Bloomberg stated elsewhere that obstructing traffic could result in a year behind bars as well as $167 (3,000 pounds) in fines, according to Ahram Online. Direr results from doing the challenge, like injury or death from jumping out of a moving whip, could even be escalated to prosecutors for harsher sentencing.

In other words: keep your #InMyFeelings challenges out of the streets, folks. Kiki won't be riding for you behind bars.

