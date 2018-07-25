Monica Has Words For Brandy During A Recent Houston Performance

'90s iconic actress-singer Brandy is notorious for throwing shade at R&B soulstress Monica , mostly in terms of their joint classic, “The Boy Is Mine.” However, the self-proclaimed "Miss Thang" has taken the high road once again.

In a recent performance in Houston, she thanked her “sisters in music,” paying homage to the late R&B songbird Aaliyah. She even mentioned that she was “one in a million, for sure.” Mrs. Brown then asked fans to “make noise for the woman who [helped her win her only Grammy], the only time they called a little Black girl from the country to the big stage, an amazing woman, Ms. Brandy Norwood. See, the thing is, if we lift each other up, we can do a whole lot.” She then dedicated her hit “For You I Will” to everyone lifting each other up and her sisters, “the one that’s absent and the one that’s still traveling the world, doing her thing.”

The sentiment comes only weeks after Brandy claimed that “The Boy Is Mine” is solely her song. The Moesha star threw a not-so-subtle jab by bluntly said, “I gotta claim what’s mine. If I ain’t got the boy, I got the song.”

Hopefully, this will settle the score once and for all. Watch the touching statement below.