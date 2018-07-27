Exclusive: Vic Mensa Gets 'Metaphysical' On New Track

CANNES, FRANCE - JUNE 21: Vic Mensa poses for a portrait during the Cannes Lions Festival 2018 on June 21, 2018 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images for Cannes Lions)

Exclusive: Vic Mensa Gets 'Metaphysical' On New Track

The Chicago artist's latest release takes him back to his roots.

Published 1 week ago

Vic Mensa’s been in the lab recently and has decided to give fans a musical look into his family lineage.

A Chicago native, part of his roots come from West Africa – and to celebrate his heritage – Vic’s decided to dedicate his new song “Metaphysical” to his father.

"This is a song about desire. Admiration. Respect. Uncertainty. Surrender. Musically it‘s African, tribal,” he said in a statement to BET.com. “My father is Ghanian so I’ve wanted to take it there for a long time. I got Stefan Ponce who did 'Down On My Luck’ for me & Papi Beatz and just spoke my truth into song.”

The track does take on a Hiplife feel and fuses Mensa’s love for hip-hop with a style of music his dad’s home country is famous for producing. Listen to it below.

Outside of music, Mensa is continuing his work on his SaveMoneySaveLife foundation, which funds three programs he curated to support marginalized communities in his hometown.

"Metaphysical" is the second song release for Vic Mensa this week. On Wednesday (July 25), he was featured on Emmit Fenn's track "Pouring Rain."

Written by Paul Meara

Photo: Richard Bord/Getty Images for Cannes Lions // Artwork: Bianca Pastel

