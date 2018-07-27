Exclusive: Vic Mensa Gets 'Metaphysical' On New Track

Vic Mensa’s been in the lab recently and has decided to give fans a musical look into his family lineage.

A Chicago native, part of his roots come from West Africa – and to celebrate his heritage – Vic’s decided to dedicate his new song “Metaphysical” to his father.

"This is a song about desire. Admiration. Respect. Uncertainty. Surrender. Musically it‘s African, tribal,” he said in a statement to BET.com. “My father is Ghanian so I’ve wanted to take it there for a long time. I got Stefan Ponce who did 'Down On My Luck’ for me & Papi Beatz and just spoke my truth into song.”