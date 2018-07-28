Report: Kanye West's Dad Has Been Diagnosed With Cancer

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 24: Kanye West is seen, outside 1017 ALYX 9SM show, during Paris Fashion Week Menswear Spring/Summer 2019, on June 24, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/GC Images)

Report: Kanye West's Dad Has Been Diagnosed With Cancer

He's been getting treatment after learning of the disease in the spring.

Published 1 week ago

Kanye West’s father has reportedly been diagnosed with stomach cancer.

According to a family member, Ray West’s condition is very serious but is getting treatment after learning of the disease in the spring.

“His dad is sick with stomach cancer,” Cheryl Carmichael West, Kanye’s one-time stepmother, told Radar Online. “He’s getting treatment and from what I understand the treatments are working.”

The diagnosis comes just 10 years after Yeezy’s mom Donda passed away. Since her passing, Kanye has struggled to move on and has even been cited as one of the reasons for his infamous mental breakdown in 2016.

We’re hoping for a speedy and effective recovery for Ray West. In the meantime, our thoughts are with his friends and family.

Written by Paul Meara

Photo: Edward Berthelot/GC Images

