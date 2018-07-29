Smokepurpp and Lil Pump Pay Tribute To XXXTentacion On Stage In The Best Way Imaginable

Many since his passing have made tributes to his life and perhaps the best so far just happened. During Lil Pump and Smokepurrp’s set at Lit Up Music Festival on Saturday night (July 28), they brought out the fellow South Florida rapper’s mother.

Cleopatra Bernard came out flashing an “X” sign with her arms and received a lit response from the crowd. The three of them performed X’s hit song “SAD!” over the loudspeakers and let the track run uninterrupted. Suffice to say, it was quite the moment.