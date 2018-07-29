Smokepurpp and Lil Pump Pay Tribute To XXXTentacion On Stage In The Best Way Imaginable

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
The death of XXXTentacion has affected many people, including his fans, friends and family.
Many since his passing have made tributes to his life and perhaps the best so far just happened. During Lil Pump and Smokepurrp’s set at Lit Up Music Festival on Saturday night (July 28), they brought out the fellow South Florida rapper’s mother.
Cleopatra Bernard came out flashing an “X” sign with her arms and received a lit response from the crowd. The three of them performed X’s hit song “SAD!” over the loudspeakers and let the track run uninterrupted. Suffice to say, it was quite the moment.
Michael Boatwright and Dedrick Williams have been indicted on first degree murder charges and armed robbery in connection with XXXTentacion’s death. Robert Allen and Trayvon Newsome were also indicted with Allen just recently being arrested.
Photo: Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/TNS via Getty Images and David Wolff - Patrick/Getty Images
