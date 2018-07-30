Pusha T Claps Back At Fan Who Claims Drake Could’ve Ended His Marriage

Pusha T ’s summer started off rocky, but things got better when he wed his longtime girlfriend, Virginia "Ginny" Williams, just over a week ago. Despite obviously indulging in his newlywed bliss, one fan can’t seem to let it go of his beef with Drake .

The majority of us called a hiatus to the beef a while ago, but the weak spectator can’t seem to leave things where they are. The internet troll stated, “Drake could have ended this marriage if he would have responded,” referring to Push essentially ending the beef back in May with controversial track “The Story of Adonis.” A more positive commenter replied, “an unbreakable bond could NEVER be broken. You sound silly. Go take a nap and have a great day !” However, the GOOD Music rapper had a more appropriate response: “and u forgot to tell him to s**k a d**k.”

Even though Pusha didn’t leave Drake’s son out of the drama, he always will make sure his wife steers clear of the mess.