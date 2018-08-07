Here's The Real Reason 50 Cent Swiped Cash From That Stripper...

Many fans thought it was effed up when 50 Cent scooped up all the cash from a stripper. However, Fif would’ve preferred to get a refund from the club itself because his intention was to ensure all club goers were having a good time.

The "Get Rich or Die Tryin" emcee took to Instagram to set the record straight. “The way I see it the n****s in Angels owe me money. You know as soon as I come out, you know it’s a gangsta fest. All the raw niggas in one room and you know it could pop off at any time so I’m here to set the tone.”

Fif claimed dudes don't care if a girl is twerking, they'll pop off anywhere if he doesn't roam the room and check up on everybody. "Let me go in the section, in the corner and leave them all by themselves and not be movin' round the room making sure everybody having' a good time... *mimics gunshot sound* We runnin' out the motherf***ing joint cause somebody stuck they chest out and there you go." Thankfully it wasn’t his standard trolling tactics that set fans into a frenzy, but maybe he’ll have second thoughts about the stripper and run her her bread.

Written by Mya Abraham