K. Michelle Considering Legal Action Against Her Former Bestie Paris Phillips

Just when it appeared as though K. Michelle and her on-again off-again friend Paris Phillips had settled their beef, the frenemies are on the outs again. The duo reportedly reignited their feud after a recent Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood taping, and K is threatening legal action because of it.
According to TheJasmineBrand, K and Paris were reportedly filming a scene when a conversation about Paris allegedly charing a $50 Uber ride to theKimberly singer's account without permission turned into a near physical altercation.
The spat reportedly began as a verbal disagreement and ended with Paris, who previously worked as K's assistant, allegedly tossing a drink at the singer and throwing a plastic cup at her head.
After news of the dispute went viral, fans quickly took to social media with their thoughts on the incident. K. Michelle noted the discussion and took to her comments to set the record straight about pursuing legal action. "A drink was thrown, we were nowhere in any physical altercation. Not even close. Nobody ever threw any hands! But you won't steal from [me] and throw something. I have to handle it the Jewish way so I won't get sued," she wrote.
The reignited feud between the frenemies comes as no surprise. K. Michelle recently hinted at a falling out with someone and having to protect herself financially by taking legal action in a series of tweets.
It’s crazy when you get to a certain point, you can’t react because people love to sue and get free money. Sucks but sometimes you have to handle it the legal way.— K. Michelle (@kmichelle) August 2, 2018
It’s amazing how you can be so angry at a friend and still have a soft spot for them regardless.— K. Michelle (@kmichelle) August 7, 2018
(Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
