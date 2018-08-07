K. Michelle Considering Legal Action Against Her Former Bestie Paris Phillips

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 21: K. Michelle attends a Party at Suite Lounge on August 21, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

The frenemies are back to beefing.

Published 6 days ago

Just when it appeared as though K. Michelle and her on-again off-again friend Paris Phillips had settled their beef, the frenemies are on the outs again. The duo reportedly reignited their feud after a recent Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood taping, and K is threatening legal action because of it.

According to TheJasmineBrand, K and Paris were reportedly filming a scene when a conversation about Paris allegedly charing a $50 Uber ride to theKimberly singer's account without permission turned into a near physical altercation.

The spat reportedly began as a verbal disagreement and ended with Paris, who previously worked as K's assistant, allegedly tossing a drink at the singer and throwing a plastic cup at her head.

After news of the dispute went viral, fans quickly took to social media with their thoughts on the incident. K. Michelle noted the discussion and took to her comments to set the record straight about pursuing legal action. "A drink was thrown, we were nowhere in any physical altercation. Not even close. Nobody ever threw any hands! But you won't steal from [me] and throw something. I have to handle it the Jewish way so I won't get sued," she wrote.

The reignited feud between the frenemies comes as no surprise. K. Michelle recently hinted at a falling out with someone and having to protect herself financially by taking legal action in a series of tweets.

