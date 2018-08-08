6-Year-Old Caiden’s ‘Cop Shot The Kid’ Remix Is A Powerful Gun Violence Message From The Youth

It’s never too early to pass the hip-hop baton to the young generation, and child emcee Caiden , son of Queens rapper Consequence , is proving that at 6 years old, he isn’t too young to receive it with his “Cop Shot The Kid” remix.

Complete with a classic hip-hop feel music video for the two-minute verse, Caiden grabs his father as his hype man for the visual while spitting along to the Nas sample. Keeping the theme strong, Caiden spits his thoughts on police brutality and systemic oppression, an impressive subject matter for someone so young to not only grasp, but rhyme along for his bars.

“I believe that the children are our future,” he raps. “They believe that it’s OK to shoot ya/ You do that you’re gonna take away the future/ I might be young, but I think it’s time to school ya.”

Caiden goes on to share his knowledge on social injustices, as viewers are flashed with NYPD cops, a typical day in the Big Apple neighborhood, “Stay Woke” signs and reminders of victims of police brutality like Eric Garner. The video pays homage to slain Bronx teenager Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz as well as “all those who have lost their lives at the hands of senseless violence” with a message at the end of the visual. Throughout, we see other signs of Junior in the video as well, like the life-sized mural painting of the 15-year-old and white roses Caiden lowers in front of his candle memorial.

Children truly are the future, folks.

See the official “Cop Shot The Kid” remix video below.