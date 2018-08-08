Please Watch This Video Of Kirk Franklin Giving Kim Kardashian A Much-Needed Gospel…

Whew, chile… Kim Kardashian-West, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian have been on it lately with the constant verbal sparring, both on air and online. Khloe recently got dragged by R&B singer Sunshine Anderson, but Kim decided to seek guidance from gospel legend Kirk Franklin instead.

Mrs. West hopped onto Snapchat to share her “mornings with Kirk.” Kirk “saved the day” with a quick PSA for all her followers: “tell ‘em how powerful women are; there you go.” Kim cosigned with a quick “facts.”

This sentiment is the complete from the low-blow fight Kim and Kourtney were having earlier this week when they threw cold-hearted jabs about motherhood, prioritizing and appearances.

part 2 of this Kim and Kourtney fight 💀 pic.twitter.com/KPpO4YWNYD — 🌺 (@chaneIiman) August 2, 2018 And i do. But i wasn’t wanting MORE work, i already felt spread thin. Being a good mother also has different meaning to each of us. You’re an amazing mother, I’m not taking that away from you. https://t.co/ZMpEo5nlwL — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) August 6, 2018

Let’s hope the Kardashian clan takes this as Kim's peace offering.

Written by Mya Abraham