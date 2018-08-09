Several South Carolina Schools Come Through For Jay-Z And Beyoncé Fans

Students in South Carolina might have been bummed out about heading back to school so early in August, but they're in for a nice treat courtesy of Jay-Z and Beyoncé . One district in South Carolina will be dismissing students early in preparation for the couple's On The Run II tour.

According to the Associated Press, six schools throughout the Richland 1 School District will have a half-day when the OTR II tour hits the Williams-Brice Stadium on August 21.

The good news comes as the Richland 1 School District officials shared their concerns that school buses released during normal school hours could possibly get caught in heavy traffic as fans made their way to the concert.

Unfortunately for other students in the South Carolina area, students at six of the Richland 1 School District are the only ones being offered an early dismissal.