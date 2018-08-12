Teyana Taylor's Wig Flew Off During A Performance Last Night And She Handled It Like A G

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 07: Singer Teyana Taylor performs in concert during the "Later That Night" tour at Center Stage on August 7, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor's Wig Flew Off During A Performance Last Night And She Handled It Like A G

How can anyone not love her?

Teyana Taylor is one of those celebrities who can really do no wrong.

During a performance in Washington D.C. last night (August 11), the singer was putting on quite the show, per usual, and her wig flew off.

Rather than be ashamed Taylor grabbed the wig and just kept going as if nothing ever happened. In fact, she used it as a prop to get everyone even more turnt.

Truly #BlackExcelence at its finest. How can anyone not love her? Ugh.

