A Hater Claimed Teyana Taylor Was 'Embarrassing Her Family,' And She Went Off

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 22: Teyana Taylor performs at 2018 BET Experience Staples Center Concert, sponsored by COCA-COLA, at L.A. Live on June 22, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for BET)

A Hater Claimed Teyana Taylor Was 'Embarrassing Her Family,' And She Went Off

“The show must go on, Petunia!!”

Published 18 hours ago

It’s no secret that while performing at her sold-out Later That Night stop in Washington, D.C., Teyana Taylors wig fell off, and sis handled it like a G. However, when most were praising the Harlem goddess, one hater couldn’t help himself trolling in the comments.

The eye-rolling insinuation was this: “sis, outchea embarrassing her whole family. #securethewig2018.” Taylor fired off with a smooth "how, Sway-esque" response. The Hit The Floor triple threat stated, “how am I embarrassing my family? because MY WIG flew off during MY SOLD OUT CONCERT?? The show must go on Petunia!!”

Mrs. Shumpert continued with this exceptional gag, “the WIG wasn’t secured last night, but the COIN was.” Okurrr! Her clapback was a slight read to remind y’all what really matters.

No wig formed against her shall prosper.

Written by Mya Abraham

(Photo: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for BET)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in music