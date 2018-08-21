Teyana Taylor Takes Her Beef With Jeremih To New Levels With This Savage Move

First lady of G.O.O.D. Music, Teyana Taylor went on an outright tirade last week when she aired all the behind-the-scenes dirty laundry about the Later That Night tour featuring Jeremih. Since then, she took over and embarked on the KTSE tour.

During the show's Chicago stop, the self-dubbed "rose from Harlem," brought out a special guest during a sultry rendition of her hit, "3 Way." To accompany her during the set was Rachel Leigh of Black Ink Crew: Chicago and otherwise known as the mother of Jeremih's son, Canyon Grey.