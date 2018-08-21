Teyana Taylor Takes Her Beef With Jeremih To New Levels With This Savage Move

ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 09: Teyana Taylor attends Claudia Jordan's Birthday Celebration at Gold Room on April 9, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

It's clear that nothing and nobody is off limits.

First lady of G.O.O.D. Music, Teyana Taylor went on an outright tirade last week when she aired all the behind-the-scenes dirty laundry about the Later That Night tour featuring Jeremih. Since then, she took over and embarked on the KTSE tour.

During the show's Chicago stop, the self-dubbed "rose from Harlem," brought out a special guest during a sultry rendition of her hit, "3 Way." To accompany her during the set was Rachel Leigh of Black Ink Crew: Chicago and otherwise known as the mother of Jeremih's son, Canyon Grey.

Mrs. Shumpert was being "extremely mistreated," went off by calling the "Birthday Sex" singer a "lazy, sneaky, jealous, conniving, selfish, lame ass n****" and took to Instagram live to clear any further allegations. The steamy lap dance could be taken as a jab at the Chicago crooner, but it had us all distracted from the small war the former tourmates had brewing.

It's clear that the Harlem songbird stays ready in all ways and this top-notch shade was the battle that won the war.

Written by Mya Abraham

(Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage)

