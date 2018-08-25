Miss You! Missy Elliott's Tribute to Aaliyah Will Have You Misty-Eyed

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
On this day, fans and celebrities are taking to social media to remember and honor the legend, Aaliyah Haughton.
Seventeen years ago, we lost the R&B sensation when the plane she was on crashed at the Marsh Harbour Airport on the Abaco Islands, Bahamas.
Sadly, the singer was only 22-years-old.
Rapper, producer, and close friend, Missy Elliott recently posted a video on Twitter paying tribute to the angelic singer that completely pulled at our heartstrings.
In the video, she can be seen writing a heartfelt note to the late artist.
“Aaliyah, we miss you so much,” she begins, adding a sad face for extra emphasis, “but your legacy will live on forever and ever.”
Elliott then pans the camera over to a collection of clothing laid out ever so neatly adorned with Aaliyah’s name and even her face.
See the video below:
This year, everyone’s favorite BabyGirl would have been 39-years-old.
We agree Aaliyah was ‘One in A Million’ and truly a legend gone too soon. Li Li we miss you!
(Photos: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for VH1, Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Here are all the artists who posted tributes to the late R&B singer.
COMMENTS