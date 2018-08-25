Miss You! Missy Elliott's Tribute to Aaliyah Will Have You Misty-Eyed

Sadly, today is the 17th anniversary of her passing.

On this day, fans and celebrities are taking to social media to remember and honor the legend, Aaliyah Haughton

Seventeen years ago, we lost the R&B sensation when the plane she was on crashed at the Marsh Harbour Airport on the Abaco Islands, Bahamas. 

Sadly, the singer was only 22-years-old. 

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 27: Aaliyah attends the 2000 MTV Movie Awards at Sony Studios on June 3, 2000 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
(Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Rapper, producer, and close friend, Missy Elliott recently posted a video on Twitter paying tribute to the angelic singer that completely pulled at our heartstrings. 

In the video, she can be seen writing a heartfelt note to the late artist.

“Aaliyah, we miss you so much,” she begins, adding a sad face for extra emphasis, “but your legacy will live on forever and ever.”

Elliott then pans the camera over to a collection of clothing laid out ever so neatly adorned with Aaliyah’s name and even her face.

See the video below:

This year, everyone’s favorite BabyGirl would have been 39-years-old.

We agree Aaliyah was ‘One in A Million’ and truly a legend gone too soon. Li Li we miss you!

Written by BET Staff

(Photos: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for VH1, Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

