Kanye West Had An Epic Meltdown After A Reporter Asked Him This Question

Kanye West has a long history of confrontation with paparazzi, but usually he keeps his cool with reporters.
That changed on Friday night (September 7). The Chicago rapper/producer attended the Ralph Lauren event yesterday for New York Fashion Week and went haywire after an Entertainment Tonight reporter asked him about Kim Kardashian’s feud with Tyson Beckford.
Apparently, he was quizzed by the reporter and asked whether he thought Beckford was gay or not, an assertion his wife made a while back during their social media bout.
Viral video shows West trying to get someone to have the reporter removed from the event and threatened to leave himself if she wasn’t vacated. He’s heard saying, “This girl asked about Tyson Beckford. I’m going to show you who she is… no she needs to be checked out right now or I’m leaving. Let me show you, or do you want me to do that, or do you want me to leave?”
So Kanye West had a reporter kicked out the Ralph Lauren 50th Anniversary Fashion when she asked about the feud between Kim Kardashian and Tyson Beckford. pic.twitter.com/gP71RRDhHA— OhSoDJ Editor (@gossip_vixen) September 8, 2018
One of the event’s organizers then follows ‘Ye back to the media area as he points out the ET reporter. “No, we will take care of that,” the organizer replied in an attempt to calm Kanye down.
A source from the event later told Radar Online that there was a “small misunderstanding” and “everything was quickly resolved.” ET was reportedly not removed from the event.
Guess we know what not to ask Kanye West about in the future. Phew!
Photo: Rob Kim/Getty Images
