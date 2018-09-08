Kanye West Had An Epic Meltdown After A Reporter Asked Him This Question

Kanye West has a long history of confrontation with paparazzi, but usually he keeps his cool with reporters.

That changed on Friday night (September 7). The Chicago rapper/producer attended the Ralph Lauren event yesterday for New York Fashion Week and went haywire after an Entertainment Tonight reporter asked him about Kim Kardashian’s feud with Tyson Beckford.

Apparently, he was quizzed by the reporter and asked whether he thought Beckford was gay or not, an assertion his wife made a while back during their social media bout.

Viral video shows West trying to get someone to have the reporter removed from the event and threatened to leave himself if she wasn’t vacated. He’s heard saying, “This girl asked about Tyson Beckford. I’m going to show you who she is… no she needs to be checked out right now or I’m leaving. Let me show you, or do you want me to do that, or do you want me to leave?”