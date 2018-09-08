Kelly Rowland Had A Front Row Seat To Nicki And Cardi’s Brawl And Her Reaction Is Everything

She wanted no part of that mess.

Kelly Rowland reportedly wasn’t happy about how things went down between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj during New York Fashion Week.

According to PEOPLE, someone who was at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party on Friday (September 7) claims they “saw Kelly Rowland storming upstairs and making a beeline to the back of the room.”

“She looked REALLY pissed,” the guest added.

Previously, another source told the magazine that Rowland had spoken to both women before the altercation broke out. “It happened 20 seconds after Kelly Rowland left Nicki Minaj — she was in between them,” the source explained. Rowland also “said hi to both of them first” before leaving to go upstairs. Rowland nor her team have commented on the incident.

Video of the incident shows Cardi B attempting to throw one of her shoes at Minaj, who was surrounded by bodyguards. They ended up being separated from one another and no one was hurt. The sticking point supposedly comes from a tweet that Nicki liked that painted Cardi as a careless mother of her baby Kulture.

